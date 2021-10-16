Ex-grad assistant Noland rallies South Carolina to 21-20 win

USC Gamecocks

by: PETE IACOBELLI

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former grad assistant Zeb Noland threw a 9-yard, game-winning touchdown to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds left in the Gamecocks 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Commodores lost their 16th straight against Southeastern Conference opponents while the Gamecocks snapped their nine-game losing streak. Vanderbilt’s defense held South Carolina scoreless for 49 minutes until Noland directed the 75-yard, all-passes drive for the Gamecocks 13th straight win in the series.

South Carolina receiver Jaheim Bell had six catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for the Gamecocks is a road trip against Texas A&M October 23.

