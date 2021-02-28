Eyster’s 2nd straight walk-off seals Gamecocks’ series win over Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Andrew Eyster’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning sealed South Carolina’s ‘Reedy River Rivalry’ series win over Clemson at Founders Park on Sunday.

In a 7-7 game in the ninth inning, Eyster stepped up to the plate with two runners on and two outs. Facing a 1-0 count, Eyster blasted an RBI double to the warning track in right-center field giving the Gamecocks an 8-7 victory.

Eyster had also tied the game in the seventh inning on an RBI single.

It was Eyster’s second walk-off in as many days. His RBI double in extra innings gave the Gamecocks a victory over the Tigers Saturday at Fluor Field.

South Carolina took the series 2-0 with the win over the Tigers. Game one of the series was originally scheduled for Friday in Clemson, but was postponed to May.