Saturday afternoon on social media 5-star forward G.G. Jackson committed to South Carolina and said he is reclassifying into the 2022 class and plans to play for the Gamecocks this coming season.

Jackson played at nearby Ridge View High School averaging nearly 23 points & 11 rebounds a game last season in leading the Blazers to their 4th state title in 5 years.

He originally committed to North Carolina in late April but announced his decommittment from the Tar Heels just over a week ago.

This is a huge addition for USC head basketball coach Lamont Paris as he enters his first season in Columbia.