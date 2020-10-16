Football Preview: Auburn at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina brings some momentum back home after their first win of the season. Now they welcome No.15 Auburn to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

South Carolina

The Gamecocks return to Columbia with a win under their belt after a couple hard-fought losses to open the season. While they played an opponent that was much less of a threat than their previous two, the Gamecocks showed consistent improvement, especially on the ground.

Many wondered what this offense was going to look like when freshman running back Marshawn Lloyd suffered a season-ending injury. Questions were raised as to who would be the lead back in this offense. Kevin Harris has answered the bell and then some. The sophomore has racked up 326 yards rushing at 5.8 yards per carry, adding four touchdowns including back-to-back 100-yard games. He also has nine catches for 65 yards and a score through the air as well. Harris has been a much needed boost to the run game, and is a big reason why the Gamecocks have been able to run a balanced attack this season.

Harris has been a major factor in the team’s hot start in their opening possessions this season, capping off long drives with touchdown runs. And Deshaun Fenwick has been a great complement as well, ripping off some big runs for first downs, though he is yet to see the end zone.

Collin Hill has managed this offense well and has quickly developed a rapport with leading wideout Shi Smith, who has 26 catches for 271 yards and two scores. Smith is the clear leader in the receiving corps with over double the catches of the man who’s second on the list: tight end Nick Muse. Hill has done a good job of protecting the football (just one interception against some quality defenses) and has completed over 32% of his passes. A pressing issue has been the team’s ability to keep the momentum going after solid starts to the game. They often follow up scoring drives with punts giving ample opportunity to the opposing offenses to pounce.

SC’s defense has been great on third down. They’re actually ranked third in the country allowing a mere 19% conversion rate to opposing offenses. The problem has often come on first and second down, allowing several chunk plays. In addition, they’ve only committed 14 penalties, but many have come in crucial moments. They’ve been great against the run, allowing just over 96 yards per game and 3.2 yards per rush. But they’ve struggled against the pass, something many considered to be a strength coming into the season. Their 62nd in the FBS in pass efficiency defense, which factors in opponents’ completion rate, yards, touchdowns and turnovers. Look for this to

No.15 Auburn

The Tigers looked underwhelming in their first two contests of the season. And their preseason No.8 ranking appeared to be overly optimistic after taking a beating against Georgia. But Auburn’s offense, particularly the run game was resurrected against the Razorbacks.

Tank Bigsby (#4) and D.J. Williams (#3) spearheaded a dominant ground attack against Arkansas, combining for over two hundred yards. That production was vital as the Tigers won the time of possession battle, 32-28. Bigsby, a true freshman, has established himself as a feature back in the offense, with Williams presenting a great complement. But despite their control with running the ball, Auburn narrowly escaped with a win over the 1-2 Razorbacks. This team has had its share of problems to say the least.

Quarterback Bo Nix (#10) was expected to take a significant jump in his sophomore season, but thus far it’s been a lackluster Tiger offense. Nix is completing just over 56% of his passes and has thrown for fewer than two hundred yards the past two games. He has developed a rapport with top target Anthony Schwartz (#1), though. Schwartz was pivotal in the team’s 30-28 win over Arkansas, leading the team with ten catches for one hundred yards and a touchdown. Seth Williams (#18), however, is the team leader in yards (216) and has hauled in two touchdowns this season. Williams is a big target at 6’3” 211 pounds, and is the big play threat.

On defense the Tigers have surrendered just over 155 yards rushing per game (40th in FBS), but their pass efficiency defense has been even more underwhelming (64th in FBS). The Bulldogs were able to effectively throw the football in their week two matchup, with Georgia recording over 8 yards per pass attempt. As mentioned earlier, the Tigers have played two top-25 opponents, so these numbers may even out as the season continues, but early on it’s apparent that team’s are able to run a balanced attack against them. That bodes well for the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Auburn hasn’t been terribly effective at getting after the quarterback this year, but the pressure has been primarily coming from the linebackers. Four of the unit’s six sacks have come from linebackers. And the defense has just three turnovers in 2020, only one of which was an interception. If South Carolina can run the ball with even a modicum of success, the opportunities in the passing game should present itself against the Tigers.

Matchup

Both teams have had a pretty similar start to the year in terms of their opponents and overall stat lines. Auburn played a solid Kentucky team right out of the gate and followed that up with a loss to No.4 Georgia in week two. And then they stomped Arkansas this past week to improve to 2-1. Meanwhile South Carolina also had two tough opponents to open the season in No.16 Tennessee and No.3 Florida. The Gamecocks were competitive in both games, and were on the brink of victory against the Vols in the opener. Then they defeated Vanderbilt convincingly this past week for their first win of the season.

Both teams run balanced attacks, but South Carolina has found more success on the ground overall. They’re scoring 31 points per game to Auburn’s 22, but the Tigers’ six-point outing against Georgia skews those numbers a bit. The Gamecocks defense has also performed much better than the Tigers unit. Their defensive line is improving at getting pressure, and they’ve been spectacular on third down (19% conversions). The turnovers haven’t been there for either team, however.

South Carolina’s best chance to win is if they continue their dominance in time of possession and stick with the run throughout. If they can get Harris going early, they can make it a long afternoon for the Tigers defense.