Former G.A. Noland to start at QB for USC Saturday

USC head coach Shane Beamer announced Tuesday that Zeb Noland will get the start at quarterback for his team in its opening contest Saturday against visiting Eastern Illinois.

Noland arrived on campus in June as a graduate assistant after, he believed at the time, wrapping up his career playing at both Iowa State and North Dakota State.

In the spring, he was the back-up to 49ers first round draft pick Trey Lance at North Dakota State.

Noland was activated earlier this month after Gamecocks starting QB Luke Doty suffered a foot injury. Beamer and Doty have expressed optimism that he can return to action soon.

The head coach notes that Noland has more major college game experience than any current quarterback on his roster.

Transfer Jason Brown (St. Francis(PA) is listed as the back-up for Saturday on USC’s depth chart.