ATHENS, Ga. - Freshman Will Sanders pitched eight-plus innings, allowing just one run while the University of South Carolina baseball team's offense belted three home runs in a 5-1 win over Georgia Sunday afternoon (April 4) at Foley Field. Carolina picks up a series win over Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2010.

Sanders allowed eight hits and one run while not walking a batter with four strikeouts to move to 5-1 on the season. Julian Bosnic picked up his first save of 2021, striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth.