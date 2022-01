South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) scrambles from the pocket before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown announced Thursday evening via Twitter he’ll finish his career at Virginia Tech in his home state.

Brown, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, left USC after one season. He played in seven games but was vital in wins over Florida and Auburn that helped turn their fortunes. He threw for 721 yards and eight touchdowns along with throwing six interceptions.

He arrived in Columbia after beginning his career at Division III St. Francis(PA).