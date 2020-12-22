Gamecock men again pause activities

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half during their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After South Carolina men’s basketball received today’s (Dec. 21) COVID-19 test results, Wednesday’s scheduled contest vs. South Carolina State has been canceled. The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received.

The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols. The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available.