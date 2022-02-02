Gamecocks add 13 on signing day

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer watches team prepare for an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gamecocks football program added 13 players on National Signing Day.

Among those added were some transfer players as well as high school signees. You can see the full list of December signees during this winter’s early signing period here.

Full bios on the players can be found here.

February 2022 Signees

NAMEPOSITIONHOMETOWN
Noah AbramsDBPowder Springs, Ga.
Tanner BaileyQBGordo, Ala.
Christian Beal-SmithRBWinston-Salem, N.C.
Colin BryantLBMount Pleasant, S.C.
Lovasea CarrollRBWarrenton, Ga.
Terrell DawkinsEDGEConcord, N.C.
Jackson HallOLHonea Path, S.C.
Kylic HortonWRSantee, S.C.
Hayden LeeQBRoebuck, S.C.
Jack LuckhurstPKSanta Barbara, Calif.
Devonni ReedDBDetroit, Mich.
Antwane Wells Jr.WRRichmond, Va.
Jamaal WhyceDLMiami, Fla.

