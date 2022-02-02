Gamecocks add 13 on signing day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gamecocks football program added 13 players on National Signing Day.
Among those added were some transfer players as well as high school signees. You can see the full list of December signees during this winter’s early signing period here.
Full bios on the players can be found here.
February 2022 Signees
|NAME
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|Noah Abrams
|DB
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Tanner Bailey
|QB
|Gordo, Ala.
|Christian Beal-Smith
|RB
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Colin Bryant
|LB
|Mount Pleasant, S.C.
|Lovasea Carroll
|RB
|Warrenton, Ga.
|Terrell Dawkins
|EDGE
|Concord, N.C.
|Jackson Hall
|OL
|Honea Path, S.C.
|Kylic Horton
|WR
|Santee, S.C.
|Hayden Lee
|QB
|Roebuck, S.C.
|Jack Luckhurst
|PK
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Devonni Reed
|DB
|Detroit, Mich.
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|Richmond, Va.
|Jamaal Whyce
|DL
|Miami, Fla.