Gamecocks add several on early signing day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Several football players signed their national letters of intent to play for the University of South Carolina during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Among the signees were Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner.

Below is a list of Wednesday’s signees. For their bios, click here.

NAMEPOSITIONHOMETOWN
Kajuan BanksDBTallahassee, Fla.
Stone BlantonLBJackson, Miss.
Ryan BrubakerOLStevens, Pa.
Braden DavisCBMiddletown, Del.
Nick EmmanworiATHIrmo, S.C.
Emory Floyd Jr.DBMarietta, Ga.
Cason HenryOLMarietta, Ga.
Felix HixonDLJackson, Ga.
Grayson MainsOLCumming, Ga.
D’Andre MartinDLDurham, N.C.
Keenan Nelson Jr.DBPhiladelphia, Pa.
Spencer Rattler QBPhoenix, Ariz. (OU transfer)
Anthony RoseDBMiami, Fla.
Landon SamsonWRSouthlake, Texas
Zavier ShortATHChapin, S.C.
Austin StognerTEPlano, Texas (OU transfer)
Bryan Thomas Jr. EDGEWindermere, Fla.
Demetrius Watson DLCharleston, S.C.
Donovan WestmorelandEDGEGriffin, Ga.
Peyton WilliamsDBHeath, Texas

