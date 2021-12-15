Gamecocks add several on early signing day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Several football players signed their national letters of intent to play for the University of South Carolina during the early signing period on Wednesday.
Among the signees were Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner.
Below is a list of Wednesday’s signees. For their bios, click here.
|NAME
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|Kajuan Banks
|DB
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|Stone Blanton
|LB
|Jackson, Miss.
|Ryan Brubaker
|OL
|Stevens, Pa.
|Braden Davis
|CB
|Middletown, Del.
|Nick Emmanwori
|ATH
|Irmo, S.C.
|Emory Floyd Jr.
|DB
|Marietta, Ga.
|Cason Henry
|OL
|Marietta, Ga.
|Felix Hixon
|DL
|Jackson, Ga.
|Grayson Mains
|OL
|Cumming, Ga.
|D’Andre Martin
|DL
|Durham, N.C.
|Keenan Nelson Jr.
|DB
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|Phoenix, Ariz. (OU transfer)
|Anthony Rose
|DB
|Miami, Fla.
|Landon Samson
|WR
|Southlake, Texas
|Zavier Short
|ATH
|Chapin, S.C.
|Austin Stogner
|TE
|Plano, Texas (OU transfer)
|Bryan Thomas Jr.
|EDGE
|Windermere, Fla.
|Demetrius Watson
|DL
|Charleston, S.C.
|Donovan Westmoreland
|EDGE
|Griffin, Ga.
|Peyton Williams
|DB
|Heath, Texas