Gamecocks’ annual spring game moved to Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina’s annual Garnet and Black spring football game, among other athletic events, has been moved from Saturday due to inclement weather.

The spring game was moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to heavy rain forecasted for Saturday.

In addition to the move, the Gamecocks Baseball series final against Arkansas will now be played on Friday, April 23 as part of a doubleheader. The series between the two begins Thursday, April 22.

A release from the university states that “fans who have purchased tickets for these events can use them for the new dates. For baseball, the Saturday game ticket will be used for the 2 p.m. Friday game. The Friday game ticket will be used for the 7 p.m. Friday game.”