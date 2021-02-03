Gamecocks bounce back with win at Florida

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and South Carolina beat No. 22 Florida 72-66, potentially making the Gators’ return to the rankings a brief one.

Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory. Tre Mann led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds.

