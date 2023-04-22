COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored five runs in the first two innings and used solid pitching to defeat No. 3 Florida, 5-2, and clinch the series against the Gators Friday night (April 21) at Founders Park.

Cole Messina belted a two-run home run in the first and Ethan Petry had a three-run home run in the second to account for all of Carolina’s scoring.

Jack Mahoney picked up the win, allowing five hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work. Eli Jones was big out of the bullpen, striking out four in three-plus scoreless innings. Chris Veach picked up his third save of the season, striking out a pair of batters in the ninth.

Carson Hornung had two of Carolina’s six hits on the night, while Braylen Wimmer scored a pair of runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

Petry now has 20 home runs on the season. He is second behind Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who homered in the first tonight and has 23 on the year.

Carolina now has 91 home runs on the year.

All five Carolina runs were scored with two out.

The Gamecocks snapped Florida’s 13-series winning streak dating back to 2022.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Florida wrap up the three-game set Saturday afternoon (April 22) with a 2 p.m. first pitch.