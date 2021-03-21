Gamecocks cruise past Mercer in opening round of NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MARCH 21: Destanni Henderson #3 of the South Carolina Gamecocks controls the ball during the second half against the Mercer Bears in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 21, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WSPA) – The South Carolina women’s basketball team defeated Mercer 79-53 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in San Antonio.

Victaria Saxton and Aliyah Boston’s each led the the No. 1 seed Gamecocks with a game-high 20 points apiece. Boston recorded a double-double adding a game-high 18 rebounds. Zia Cooke was third on the team with 13 points. She had three steals on the defensive end while Destanni Henderson added four.

USC shot 45.2% from the field (28-62) and 21.4% from three-point range (3-14). The Gamecocks outrebounded the Bears 52-27.

The win marked Dawn Staley’s 500th victory with the program.

South Carolina will take on the winner between 8 seed Oregon State and 9 seed Florida State Tuesday, March 23.