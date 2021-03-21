Gamecocks cruise past Mercer in opening round of NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WSPA) – The South Carolina women’s basketball team defeated Mercer 79-53 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in San Antonio.
Victaria Saxton and Aliyah Boston’s each led the the No. 1 seed Gamecocks with a game-high 20 points apiece. Boston recorded a double-double adding a game-high 18 rebounds. Zia Cooke was third on the team with 13 points. She had three steals on the defensive end while Destanni Henderson added four.
USC shot 45.2% from the field (28-62) and 21.4% from three-point range (3-14). The Gamecocks outrebounded the Bears 52-27.
The win marked Dawn Staley’s 500th victory with the program.
South Carolina will take on the winner between 8 seed Oregon State and 9 seed Florida State Tuesday, March 23.