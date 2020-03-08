Gamecocks defeat Arkansas, advance to SEC Championship

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks enacted revenge on the Razorbacks after falling to them in the 2019 SEC Tournament.

USC defeated #25 Arkansas 90-64 in the SEC Tournament semifinals advancing to the championship game for the fifth time in the past six years.

GAMECOCKS WIN 90-64! 🔥 See you at the championship 😎 pic.twitter.com/WtSLrivtNO — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 7, 2020

Carolina was paced by Destanni Henderson’s game-high 21 points with four other Gamecocks scoring in double figures.

USC shot over 41% from the floor compared to Arkansas’ 33%. Bench points were the difference maker as the Gamecocks recorded 32 points off the bench while the Razorbacks’ non-starters put up just 10.

The Gamecocks will take on the winner between Mississippi State and Kentucky in the championship game Sundat at 2pm.