Gamecocks defeat Arkansas, advance to SEC Championship

USC Gamecocks
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks enacted revenge on the Razorbacks after falling to them in the 2019 SEC Tournament.

USC defeated #25 Arkansas 90-64 in the SEC Tournament semifinals advancing to the championship game for the fifth time in the past six years.

Carolina was paced by Destanni Henderson’s game-high 21 points with four other Gamecocks scoring in double figures.

USC shot over 41% from the floor compared to Arkansas’ 33%. Bench points were the difference maker as the Gamecocks recorded 32 points off the bench while the Razorbacks’ non-starters put up just 10.

The Gamecocks will take on the winner between Mississippi State and Kentucky in the championship game Sundat at 2pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store