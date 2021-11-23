Gamecocks down UCONN in The Bahamas

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 to win the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship. This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the women’s AP Top 25 poll and the sixth time it has happened in November.

The last meeting of the top two teams before Monday was between these same squads back in February. UConn was the No. 2 team and won 63-59 in overtime.

The Gamecocks wouldn’t let the Huskies beat them in the Bahamas, outscoring them 16-3 in the final quarter. Paige Bueckers had 19 points to lead UConn, which fell to 3-1. South Carolina improved to 6-0.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)