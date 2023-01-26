GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Colin Castleton scored 18 points and Florida pulled away in the second half to beat South Carolina 81-60. Castleton was 7-of-10 shooting and blocked four shots in leading the Gators to their fifth win in six games.

Kowacie Reeves scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, and freshman Riley Kugel, making his fourth start, added 14, all in the second half. Kyle Lofton and Will Richard had 10 points each and Myreon Jones had nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 20 points, Chico Carter 12 and Josh Gray had 11 points and 13 rebounds – his first double double – for the Gamecocks, losers of four straight.

South Carolina falls to 8-12, 1-6 in the SEC.

