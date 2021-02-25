Gamecocks drop sixth straight

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 15 points, Abdul Ado had 11 and Mississippi State jumped out early and cruised to a 69-48 victory over South Carolina. Tolu Smith added nine points and 13 rebounds for Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8 Southeastern Conference). Iverson Molinar also chipped in nine points. Keyshawn Bryant scored 14 points for South Carolina (5-12, 3-10), which has lost six straight. AJ Lawson had 10 points. Mississippi State opened on a 21-7 run and led 38-23 at the break. South Carolina cut the deficit to 12 points early in the second half but didn’t get closer.

