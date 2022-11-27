CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns and South Carolina beat a top-10 opponent for the second straight week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson.

The Gamecocks rallied from 14-0 down in the first quarter to end a seven-game series losing streak.

They also ended the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak that stretched to 2016. Antwane Wells Jr. had nine catches for 131 yards including both of Rattler’s TD throws. A week ago, South Carolina stunned then-fifth-ranked Tennessee 63-38.

