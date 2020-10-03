Gamecocks fall at Florida, drop to 0-2

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp yells to a referee during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP, Pool)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSPA) – South Carolina fell to the Florida Gators Saturday, 38-24, as they drop to 0-2 on the season.

The Gamecocks started strong with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their first possession, but struggled to build on that momentum.

Collin Hill completed 218 of 47 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but was credited with a costly fumble in the third quarter ending a promising drive when they were down 24-10.

They found success on the ground as Kevin Harris contributed 100 yards on 22 carries, one for a score on their opening drive. Deshaun Fenwick added 32 yards on 6 carries.

They won the turnover battle as Israel Mukuamu collected an interception of Kyle Trask, and Ernest Jones recovered a Trask fumble in the second quarter.

Other than that, though, the Florida offense as humming. Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns with the one interception.

Star tight end Kyle Pitts found the end zone twice and recorded 567 yards on four catches.

South Carolina is back on the road next week as they travel to take on Vanderbilt on October 10.