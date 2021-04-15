Gamecocks fall at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Landon Marceaux struck out 12 and the University of South Carolina baseball team had three hits in a 5-1 loss to the Tigers on Thursday night (April 15) at Alex Box Stadium.

Marceaux went seven innings, allowing three hits with no runs while striking out 12 and walking one. He was opposed by Thomas Farr , who allowed four hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work.

LSU’s Gavin Dugas started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first. The Gamecocks pitching kept the Tigers at bay until the seventh when Dylan Crews brought in a run with a double and Cade Doughty’s sacrifice fly scored a run. LSU added a pair in the eighth with a Cade Beloso two-run home run. Carolina scored a run in the ninth on a double play ball with the bases loaded.