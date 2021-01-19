Gamecocks fall at Missouri

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Athletics installed a statue of women's basketball great A'ja Wilson last week in front of Colonial Life Arena, celebrating the legendary career of the Hopkins, S.C., native who led the Gamecocks to the 2017 NCAA National Championship, 2015 NCAA Final Four, three SEC regular-season championships and four SEC Tournament titles.

"A'ja Wilson's accomplishments, on and off the basketball court, make this statue so deserving," South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. "She is an outstanding representative of Gamecock Athletics and our University. I am delighted that we can celebrate her in this manner. Thank you to everyone who helped get this done, including our great donors."

Made possible by private donations from the late Dodie Anderson, Darius Rucker and Dawn Staley, the bronze statue stands over 11 feet tall and sits atop a four-foot granite base. The figure was sculpted by Julie Rotblatt-Amrany of The Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt-Amrany in Highwood, Ill., which has done many athletic statues, including Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen. The Wilson statue has been in development for nearly a year, and installation began on Thu., Jan. 14.