Gamecocks fall at UCONN in OT

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
USC Gamecocks_6132

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team’s final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina. The freshman scored nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim and in to give the Huskies the four-point margin with 10 seconds left in the extra frame. The thriller came just hours after after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 15 rebounds for South Carolina (15-2).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories