Gamecocks fall in series opener against Mississippi State

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
USC Gamecocks_6132

COLUMBIA  – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to No. 4 Mississippi State, 9-0, Friday night (May 7) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks had three hits on the night on singles from Brennan MiloneNoah Myers and David MendhamBrannon Jordan took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.

Mississippi State put up a pair in the first and one in the fifth, then broke it open with a five-run seventh frame. Tanner Allen and Kamren James had three hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Carolina and Mississippi State played in Columbia for the first time since 2017.
  • CJ Weins made his first appearance since the Gardner-Webb game on March 30. He struck out a batter in 1.1 innings of work.
  • Carolina had eight base runners on the night from the three hits, four walks and a hit by pitch.

UP NEXT
Carolina and Mississippi State meet Saturday afternoon (May 8) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store