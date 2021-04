COLUMBIA – Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas’ pitching staff held the University of South Carolina baseball team to two hits as the Razorbacks beat the Gamecocks, 6-1, Thursday night (April 22) in a start of a three-game series at Founders Park.

Moore had a solo home run in the second and a two-run shot in the seventh. Caden Monke earned the win for Arkansas, moving to 5-0 on the year, while Kevin Kopps picked up his fifth save.