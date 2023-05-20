TALAHASSEE, Fla. – The South Carolina softball team (37-21) dropped its opening game of the NCAA Tournament in the Tallahassee Regional to UCF (40-19) Friday night (May 19) 6-1. The Gamecocks fall into the elimination bracket, where they will face Marist tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

Jordan Fabian and Jen Cummings led Carolina with two hits on the night.

Early on, the game lived up to the pitcher’s duel it was said to be. Both teams had a double in the first, but neither team was able to push across a run in the first two innings.

The Knights struck first in the top of the third with three singles to bring home a run. The Gamecocks promptly answered with a run of their own in the bottom half. After a one-out walk to Emma Sellers, she moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on Fabian’s single through the left side.

UCF scored two runs in the top of the fourth before adding on three more in the sixth.

South Carolina’s offense finished with six hits, compared to eight for the Knights.

Donnie Gobourne (13-7) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking six. Rachel Vaughan came on for the final 1 2-3, allowing just a hit.

If the Gamecocks are able to earn a win over the Red Foxes, they would play the loser of the game between Florida State and UCF immediately following.