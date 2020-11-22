Gamecocks fall to Mizzou in Bobo’s debut

South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo reacts to an official’s call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina scored ten unanswered points in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the Tigers, falling 17-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks failed to get on the board in the first half, trailing 17-0 at the break.

Parker White converted a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter followed by a Deshaun Fenwick touchdown run in the fourth to cut the Tigers lead to seven. But despite holding Missouri off the scoreboard in the second half, South Carolina dropped its third game in a row in Mike Bobo’s debut as Interim Head Coach.

Luke Doty entered the game in the second half and provided a spark, completing 14 of 23 passes for 130 yards, but threw a costly interception on the team’s final drive of the game.

Doty played in relief of Collin Hill, who managed to complete six of ten passes for just 39 yards in the first two frames.

Doty led the team in rushing, adding 59 yards on 11 carries while Kevin Hill contributed 58 yards on 16 carries.

With the loss the Gamecocks fall to 2-6 on the season. They take on No. 13 Georgia next weekend in Columbia.