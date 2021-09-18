Gamecocks fall to No. 2 Georgia in SEC opener

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer watches team prepare for an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 2 Georgia romped to another dominating win with a 40-13 blowout of South Carolina. JT Daniels returned to the lineup and threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs’ fearsome defense nearly made it three straight games without allowing a TD, finally giving up its first of the season with just under 11 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season in their first SEC game.

South Carolina drops to 2-1 in its conference opener, though the Gamecocks could take a degree of satisfaction from Luke Doty’s 36-yard TD pass to Josh Vann.

Nothing worth having comes easy and no great story is without adversity. What we are building here will be worth it.



USC returns home to battle Kentucky on Saturday, September 25.