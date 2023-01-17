COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Matthew Murrell made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Mississippi beat South Carolina 70-58 for the Rebels’ first SEC victory this season.

It was the first SEC win for Ole Miss since beating Georgia on Feb. 19 before losing its final four conference games last season. Murrell scored 16 of his points in the second half, including 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to extend the Ole Miss lead to 55-42 with 4:16 left. He finished two points shy of his season high.

Freshman Amaree Abram added eight points and James White, making his second career start, had seven points for Ole Miss, which plays No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday.

