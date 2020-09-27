Gamecocks fall to Tennessee in opener, 31-27

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries for a touchdown, next to Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina lost to Tennessee, 31-27 Saturday night in the season-opener at Williams-Brice Stadium.

With just over one minute remaining in the game, a special teams blunder sealed the Gamecocks’ fate as they trailed by four. After forcing a Volunteer punt, the ball ricocheted off of the leg of South Carolina’s Cam Smith and Tennessee pounced on it to regain possession and secure victory.

Quarterback Collin Hill, a Dorman grad and recent transfer from Colorado State, completed 25 of 39 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown in his USC debut. He added another score on the ground.

Ty Chandler led the team in rushing with 89 yards. Kevin Harris added 55 yards and a score on the ground while Shi Smith recorded a team-best ten catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

South Carolina is on the road to Gainesville next weekend to take on the Florida Gators.