Gamecocks fall to UNC in 10 innings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina scored a run in the top of the 10th inning to take a 3-2 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Tuesday night (April 6) at Truist Park.

North Carolina started the inning with a pair of singles in the infield. Caleb Roberts then had the game-winning single up the middle.

North Carolina scored a run on four straight hits in the first inning, but the Gamecocks answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on Wes Clarke’s sacrifice fly to left.