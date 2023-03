South Carolina’s top-seeded women get a rematch with UCLA Saturday at 2pm in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville in an NCAA Tourney Sweet 16 battle.

The Gamecocks knocked-off the Bruins, 73-64, November 30th in Columbia and ride a 40-game winning streak into the contest.

The winner faces the winner of Saturday’s Notre Dame/Maryland game Monday evening with a trip to the Final Four in Dallas on the line.