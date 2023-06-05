South Carolina learned Monday afternoon it’ll be on the road at Florida this weekend for the best-of-three Super Regional.

The Gators defeated Texas Tech, 6-0, in their decisive regional contest. Had Texas Tech won, USC would have been host to the Red Raiders.

The Gamecocks (42-19) look to continue the momentum of their three-game sweep of Central Connecticut, N.C. State, and Campbell as they scored 41 runs over the weekend, reviving a hitting attack that had been dormant over the second half of the season.

South Carolina swept Florida in three games in April at Founders Park.

The NCAA will announce day and game times for this weekend Tuesday.