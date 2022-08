Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said Saturday’s stadium scrimmage went well with the Spencer Rattler led offense moving the ball against the first team defense but having to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.

Coach Beamer said following Saturday’s scrimmage that he was pleased with the teams effort and loves how this years squad enjoys competing.

South Carolina will take Sunday off, practice Monday-Friday this week and scrimmage again Saturday night inside Williams-Brice Stadium.