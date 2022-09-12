COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina junior linebacker Mohamed Kaba and senior defensive end Jordan Strachan suffered season-ending ACL injuries during Saturday’s game against Arkansas, head coach Shane Beamer announced on Monday.

“I’m extremely disappointed and heartbroken for both of these young men,” said Beamer. “They both worked really hard to prepare for this season and were off to great starts for us. Their best football is still in front of them.”

Kaba started each of the first two games this season at middle linebacker for the Gamecocks. He registered eight tackles and one pass breakup. He played in 24 games, including five starts, over the last three seasons.

Strachan, a 2021 transfer from Georgia State, had recorded ten tackles through the first two games this season and had three tackles for loss to lead the team. He also logged one sack.