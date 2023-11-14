(WSPA) – South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso was named the SEC Player of the Week, as announced by the team on Tuesday.

Cardoso was the top scorer and rebounder in a pair of top-15 wins to open the season for the Gamecocks that helped land them the top spot in the AP Poll.

In the first week of action, Cardoso averaged a double-double while shooting 66.7% from the field, including the program’s first 20-point, 15-rebound game since Aliyah Boston’s performance in the 2022 NCAA Final Four game against Louisville.

Cardoso was also one of five Ann Meyers-Drysdale National Players of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.