Gamecocks land former Oklahoma QB Rattler

USC Gamecocks

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced via Twitter Monday night that he’s transferring to South Carolina.

Rattler was 140-187-5 for 1,483 passing for 75 per cent this past season with 11 touchdowns.

After entering his sophomore season as the Sooners starter, Rattler ended up sharing time with Caleb Williams and played in nine games before announcing his departure from Oklahoma in late November.

Rattler, who’s not eligible to play in USC’s upcoming bowl game, had a past relationship with Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who was on the staff at Oklahoma in his freshman season in 2020.

