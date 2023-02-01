COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina Gamecocks landed a top remaining prospect for football on Wednesday.

With most of their 2023 class filled during the early signing period in December, South Carolina landed a big catch for February as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor from Washington, D.C.

He picked the Gamecocks over Oregon on Wednesday’s February National Signing Day.

The 6-5, 225-pound speedy tight end/pass rusher is considered the number 15 overall prospect by 247 Sports in this class and becomes the Gamecocks’ lone five-star commitment to go with 11 four-stars in their class of 24 signees.

As of Wednesday morning, they’re rated as the 16th-best class by 247 Sports.