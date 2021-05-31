Gamecocks learn of regional visitors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of South Carolina baseball team will open NCAA Columbia Regional play on Friday afternoon (May 4) against Virginia at 12 p.m. on ESPN2, it was announced this afternoon (May 30) on the NCAA Baseball Selection Show.

The Gamecocks and Cavaliers are joined in Columbia by No. 11 national seed Old Dominion and Jacksonville. The Monarchs and Dolphins will play at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

The Columbia Regional is matched up with the Fort Worth Regional when the tournament gets to the Super Regional round.

Carolina is one of nine SEC teams that are in the field and one of seven that is hosting this weekend.