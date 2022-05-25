HOOVER – Colby Halter’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Florida a 2-1, 10-inning win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Tuesday night (May 24) in game two of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament, ending the Gamecocks’ campaign.

Carolina was trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the ninth. Braylen Wimmer singled with one out and went to third on a Josiah Sightler single. Andrew Eyster tied the game with a fielder’s choice to shortstop.

Florida scored an unearned run in the fourth, then in the bottom of the 10th, Ty Evans doubled off the third-base bag. Kendrick Calilao singled to center, putting runners at second and third. Halter’s sacrifice fly to center ended the game.

Will Sanders had an outstanding performance on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing an unearned run in seven innings pitched. Cade Austin struck out four in 2.2 innings but was tagged with the loss.

Sightler had two of Carolina’s four hits on the night.

POSTGAME NOTES