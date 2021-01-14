Gamecocks’ Martin to miss LSU game

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half during their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin will not be in attendance in Baton Rouge when the Gamecocks take on the LSU Tigers Saturday night, the school announced on Friday.

The school said the absence is due to a COVID-19 issue as they work to comply with health and safety protocols.

Assistant coach Chuck Martin, no relation, will also miss the game.

Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will serve as the team’s acting head coach for the matchup along with fellow staff members Will Bailey, Brian Steele, who’s a Wade Hampton High School Alum, and John Reynolds.

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0) take on LSU (9-2,4-1) Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.