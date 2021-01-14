Gamecocks’ Martin to miss LSU game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin will not be in attendance in Baton Rouge when the Gamecocks take on the LSU Tigers Saturday night, the school announced on Friday.
The school said the absence is due to a COVID-19 issue as they work to comply with health and safety protocols.
Assistant coach Chuck Martin, no relation, will also miss the game.
Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will serve as the team’s acting head coach for the matchup along with fellow staff members Will Bailey, Brian Steele, who’s a Wade Hampton High School Alum, and John Reynolds.
The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0) take on LSU (9-2,4-1) Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.