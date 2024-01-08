(WSPA) – South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson was named SEC Player of the Week after leading the Gamecocks in a win over Mississippi State Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The junior shares the weekly honor with LSU’s Jordan Wright.

Johnson had a team high 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in the team’s 68-82 win to open league play. With the win, South Carolina improved to a 13-1 record for just the sixth time in program history after earning its first SEC opening win since 2021.

Fifteen of Johnson’s 24 points came in the second half. He shot 50 percent from the floor, going 6-of-12 with three three-pointers. A crucial steal and four critical free throws with the game tight sealed the win in the final seconds of regulation.

The Cleveland, Ohio native is the conference’s third-leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He has a career-best six 20 point games so far this season.

In his second season with South Carolina, Johnson has posted career numbers in field goal percentage (44.6%), 3-point percentage (36.4%) and free throw percentage (82.2%).

The Gamecocks are 8-2 over the last two seasons in games when Johnson scores 20 or more. He is the first Gamecock to earn SEC Player of the Week honors since Jair Bolden in December of 2019.

The Gamecocks return to the court in Alabama Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.