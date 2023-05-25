South Carolina fell, 10-3, to LSU Wednesday morning (10:30am EDT) in the second round of the SEC Tournament, setting up an elimination game Thursday morning against Texas A&M, which fell to Arkansas Wednesday.

Below are notes provided by USC Athletics.

PROBABLE PITCHING ROTATION

Thursday

South Carolina Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 6-2, 3.73 ERA, 70.0 IP, 23 BB, 72 K

Texas A&M Justin Lampkin (So. LHP) 2-3, 6.39 ERA, 50.2 IP, 25 BB, 65 K

– Ethan Petry belted his 22nd home run of the season in the fifth inning against LSU Wednesday, continuing to re-set the Carolina freshman home run and RBI record.

– Petry now has 72 RBI on the season and is two off of Carolina’s single-season top-10 list.

– Petry has 11 RBI in three games this season against LSU.

– Will Tippett and Talmadge LeCroy both are 3-for-8 in the SEC Tournament. Tippett drove in three runs and has a triple, while LeCroy has two runs scored and an RBI.

– Braylen Wimmer is 3-for-9 in Hoover with two runs scored.

– Eli Jones made the start for Carolina in the LSU game, striking out three and allowing five hits and four runs with a walk in four innings of work.

– Carolina is 30-52 all-time in the SEC Tournament.

– Texas A&M won the only meeting between the two teams in the SEC Tournament as the Aggies defeated the Gamecocks, 4-1, in the 2016 tournament.

– Carolina did not face Texas A&M in the regular season. The last series betwen the two teams was last May in College Station as the Aggies took 2-of-3 games.

– Jack Mahoney will get the start for Carolina against Texas A&M. Mahoney has never faced Texas A&M in his career, but his last two starts have been stellar. He threw seven shutout innings in a 3-1 win over Arkansas and went six innings, striking out nine in a 6-1 win over Tennessee.

– The winner of the Carolina-Texas A&M game will play on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. EDT (3 p.m. CDT) in an elimination game. The loser will be eliminated from SEC Tournament play.