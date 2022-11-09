COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-2 forward will have four years of eligibility beginning when she enrolls full-time at the University for the Spring 2023 semester.

“Chloe is a fierce competitor who has versatility at both ends of the floor,” Staley said. “We are super excited to add her skill set, toughness and scoring ability in a Gamecock uniform soon.”

Kitts is ranked No. 17 overall in the Class of 2023 who played her sophomore and junior seasons at DME Academy in Dayton Beach, Fla. She guided her team back to a bid in the GEICO Nationals in 2022 when her 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game helped her earn MaxPreps Junior All-America Second-Team honors. She spent the summer helping USA Basketball to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championships, contributing 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in just 16. 2 minutes per game in the tournament.

Kitts joins Tessa Johnson (Albertville, Minn./Saint Michael Albertville) so far in the Gamecocks’ 2023 class.