COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Gamecocks freshman guard Saniya Rivers announced on social media Thursday that she is entering the transfer portal.

In a post on Twitter, Rivers wrote, “Thanks to Coach Staley and the rest of the coaching staff and program for affording me with the opportunity to win a national championship in my freshman year with this team. It has truly been an experience of a lifetime…With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining…”

Rivers, a Wilmington, N.C. native, came to the Gamecocks last fall as a number three overall recruit in the 2021 class.

She averaged 2.3 points per game in the 2021-22 season, playing a total of 349 minutes.