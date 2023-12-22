COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Ta’Lon Cooper scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to a 70-43 victory over Elon on Friday night.

South Carolina has won four in a row and is off to an 11-1 start for the fourth time in program history. The Gamecocks have won eight straight at home, their longest streak since a 13-game run during the 2015-16 season.

Cooper made 8 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Gamecocks. He added six rebounds and three assists. Myles Stute finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jacobi Wright scored 10 with three assists. Freshman Collin Murray-Boyles scored a season-best 10 points off the bench.

Wright had eight points, Cooper scored seven and the pair accounted for half of South Carolina’s output in building a 30-20 lead at halftime. The Gamecocks shot 39.3% and made just 2 of 13 from 3-point range (15.4%). Elon shot 26.7% and hit 2 of 8 from distance.

Sam Sherry led the Phoenix (6-6) with 12 points, while Max Mackinnon scored 11.

South Carolina shot 41.3% overall and made 8 of 30 from beyond the arc (26.7%). Elon shot 32% and missed all six of its second-half shots from distance.

The Gamecocks snapped a two-game skid against the Phoenix, losing 65-53 at home in the last meeting in November 2012. They lead the series 3-2.

South Carolina’s only loss this season was a 72-67 setback at Clemson, which was ranked 24th at the time.

South Carolina will host Florida A&M on Dec. 30.

