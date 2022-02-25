COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Brandt Belk and Carson Hornung each drove in three as the South Carolina baseball team tallied 13 runs in a 13-4 win over George Washington at Founders Park on Friday.

Belk was 2-4 and added a walk in the win. Hornung recorded his first career RBI on a two-run double in the third inning, which was part of a five-run frame.

Andrew Eyester added four hits on five plate appearances, driving in two.

The win made it three in a row for South Carolina (4-1). They’ll conclude the series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m.