COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Women’s Basketball team is the number one overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks (29-2), who led the AP poll throughout the regular season, will take on the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Howard and Incarnate Word in the opening round.

USC will host the first round game on Friday, March 18 at Colonial Life Arena.

This is the tenth-straight NCAA tournament appearance by the Gamecocks. They’ve made the Final Four in three of the last six years that the tournament has been played.

They won the national championship back in 2017.

This season South Carolina had 11 wins over ranked opponents, and seven against top-ten teams.