ATHENS – For the second straight game, the University of South Carolina baseball team earned a run-rule win over Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs 12-1 in seven innings to sweep the three-game road series that started SEC play.

A pair of Gamecocks – Will McGillis and Gavin Casas – each had a pair of home runs in the win. McGillis was 2-for-2 with four runs scored while Casas was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and three RBI. McGillis opened the game with a home run to right and added one in the third. Casas’ home runs were in the fourth and seventh. He now has 12 on the season.

That was more than enough for Jack Mahoney, who pitched six innings and struck out six, allowing six hits and a run with a walk. Mahoney improved to 3-0 on the season. James Hicks struck out a batter in the seventh to preserve the run-rule win.

Caleb Denny drove in two while Cole Messina scored two runs in the 10-hit attack.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina is 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2017.

The Gamecocks swept Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2010.

Carolina now leads the nation with 20 wins and was the only team in SEC play to sweep a series on the road in the opening week.

Carolina now has 56 home runs on the season. The 2022 team had 58 all year.

The 20-1 start is the best for the Gamecocks since the 2000 team started 22-0.

Carolina hit .323 on the weekend with a .645 slugging percentage.

Ethan Petry had seven RBI on the weekend with three home runs and a .500 average.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., to face Charlotte on Tuesday night (March 21) at 6:05 p.m.