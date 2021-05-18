Gamecocks take care of App. State

COLUMBIA – Wes Clarke belted his 20th home run of the season and the University of South Carolina baseball team’s pitching staff combined for a three-hit shutout as the Gamecocks defeated Appalachian State, 2-0, Tuesday night (May 18) at Founders Park.



Clarke’s home run came in the first inning. He’s now tied with Florida’s Jud Fabian for most home run in the SEC. Carolina then added a run in the fifth on a Brady Allen sacrifice fly that scored Joe Satterfield .



CJ Weins earned the win for Carolina, striking out six in four hitless innings. The trio of John Gilreath , Daniel Lloyd and Will Sanders finished out the shutout. Gilreath had a strikeout, Lloyd had three punchouts and Sanders had one to earn his first career save.



Clarke had two hits on the night for the Gamecocks.

POSTGAME NOTES

Clarke is now tied for 10 th on Carolina’s single-season home run list with Derick Urquhart. He needs one more to move to a tie for seventh.

Weins lowered his ERA to 1.93 after tonight's performance.

Carolina picked up its sixth shutout of the season and second in the last three games.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts Tennessee to start a three-game series on Thursday night (May 20) at Founders Park. First pitch is at 7 p.m.